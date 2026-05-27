Police and municipality operation reveals illegal town near Varna

A police and municipality operation near Varna has revealed an illegal town. Buildings have been built without a permit on 100 acres in the "Baba Alino" area near Varna, Nova TV reports. Construction has been stopped. There have been arrests.

"On this territory, which covers an area of about 100 acres, which sometimes makes access difficult, there are buildings under construction or already built. There are 104 of them. None of them has a construction permit issued by the Varna Municipality", said Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev.

Another urgent intervention by law enforcement agencies has been imposed. “We managed to catch a total of 29 people. Some of the individuals tried to thwart the inspection and hide in the forest, all of them have been detained”, announced the director of the Varna Regional Directorate of Forestry and Forestry, Tsvetan Pirovski.

Reports have been received repeatedly over the past 2 years. First about illegal logging in the area, and then about the construction. “An inspection of all institutions involved in this case will be ordered, to see if there has been any inaction over the years”, said Pirovski.

The construction company refused to comment on camera. In a Facebook post, they wrote that they expect provocations. According to them, this project could be beneficial for hundreds of families, businesses and the entire region. And they added: “We create, not destroy”.

The municipality will seek support at the national level. “This is a large-scale operation that must be checked by many institutions and I really appeal to the state authorities to take their place and carry out the necessary checks”, added Kotsev.

According to the director of the Varna Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev is personally familiar with the problem and will provide full cooperation.