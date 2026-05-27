Prime Minister Radev leaves for Paris and Brussels. There will be meetings with Macron and Mark Rutte

Prime Minister Rumen Radev will visit Paris and Brussels between May 27 and 28, 2026. This was announced by the press center of the Council of Ministers.

In Paris, Prime Minister Radev will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. Their conversation will take place today, May 27, at the Elysee Palace, where the Bulgarian Prime Minister will be welcomed with an honorary guard of honor. Prime Minister Radev and President Macron will discuss topics from the sphere of bilateral cooperation and the European agenda.

Later that day, Prime Minister Rumen Radev will travel to Brussels, where he will hold a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

On Thursday, May 28, Prime Minister Rumen Radev will meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Later that day, the Bulgarian Prime Minister will talk with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council Antonio Costa.

The Bulgarian delegation, which will visit Paris and Brussels, includes Deputy Prime Ministers Alexander Pulev, Ivo Hristov and Atanas Pekanov, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova and the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov.