Mirchev on Radev: Peace is not achieved by downplaying and covering up aggression

Bulgaria supported a clear position at the UN condemning another massive Russian attack on Ukraine - an attack on civilians, on Kiev and on critical infrastructure, including with the "Oreshnik" missile, capable of carrying a nuclear charge. This position is supported by nearly 50 countries and the European Union. But it has not been published on the website of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs - silence. This is stated in a position sent to the media by the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev.

"This is not a technical oversight. This is a geopolitical downplaying. We saw the same deathly silence after the attack with the "Oreshnik", when the Bulgarian government again chose to stoop, instead of clearly naming the aggressor and defending Bulgaria's European position. Against this background comes Rumen Radev's statement from Paris, in which instead of talking about the responsibility of the aggressor, he again advises Europe to change its policy towards the war in Ukraine and to take into account the fear of Russian hypersonic weapons," Mirchev states.

"This is not a policy of peace. Peace is not achieved by covering up aggression. It is not achieved by remaining silent about Russian strikes. Nor when the victim is left alone, and the aggressor is encouraged to continue. Bulgaria must be a clear, visible and worthy part of the European position against Russian aggression. Not a country that quietly supports the correct texts in the UN, but hides them from its own citizens," the position also says.