Ivan Demerdzhiev: The mayor of Kardzhali has been taken for questioning regarding a public procurement

The mayor of Kardzhali Erol Emin Mumun has been taken for questioning in connection with the collection of evidence regarding an official offense regarding a public procurement, said the Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev at a briefing to journalists in Veliko Tarnovo. He specified that Erol Emin Mumun was not detained, but was taken for questioning, BTA wrote.

The value of the procurement is significant, there is evidence that he was influenced in the selection of the contractor and that not all activities under the procurement have been completed, the minister added.

Procedural actions are being carried out, and part of them is the mayor's being taken for questioning, Demerdzhiev explained. If the mayor of Kardzhali Municipality has not committed a crime or any violation, there is no reason to worry, the minister said.

"We clearly promised that the laws of the Republic of Bulgaria will be applied strictly and equally to everyone. There will be no territories where different legislation will operate, nor will there be people who are above the law. So nothing unusual is happening", added Ivan Demerdzhiev.

Earlier today, the Kardzhali municipal administration said that Erol Emin Mumun was taken for questioning to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Supporters of the MRF, as well as deputies, gathered in front of the Regional Directorate of the Police.