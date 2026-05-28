A locomotive on a passenger train is on fire at Straldzha railway station

The locomotive on passenger train 80141 caught fire at around 5.20 this morning upon entering Straldzha railway station.

The causes of the fire are currently being determined.

The train was traveling in the direction Sliven — Burgas. The locomotive crew responded immediately to the fire alarm and took evacuation measures.

Firefighting teams arrived on site and quickly brought the flames under control, preventing them from spreading to the passenger carriages.

Due to the incident, temporary delays are expected for the following trains in this direction. You can follow the latest information about the timetable on the Official BDZ website.