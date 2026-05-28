Dozens in front of the building of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs-Kardzhali after the arrest of the mayor Erol Mumun VIDEO

Dozens gathered in front of the building of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in support of the mayor of the municipality of Kardzhali Erol Mumun, who was arrested this morning, wrote rodopi24.blogspot.com.

Here are MPs, municipal mayors, as well as the regional chairman of the MRF Rushen Feyzula.

„People from all over Bulgaria are expected. We will not allow anyone to be the subject of police arbitrariness. Now you will see the power of the MRF “, announced MP Bayram Bayram.

Stay tuned for details!