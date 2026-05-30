Radan Kanev: I have decided to run for chairman of DSB

MEP Radan Kanev will run for chairman of "Democrats for the Power of Bulgaria" (DSB). He announced this in a post on his Facebook page, quoted by news.bg.

Kanev points out that a National Assembly of DSB will be held on July 11. According to him, the formation will then elect its leader for the next 4 years.

He is convinced that Bulgaria is facing serious risks, both in domestic and foreign and European policy. The MEP explains that these are risks associated with the concentration of enormous power in one hand, without a strong and convincing opposition, with the aggressive international environment and the passive role of the state in the rapid development of new and more unified European policies.

According to him, Bulgarian society has serious opportunities for successful development. The citizens of Bulgaria are ahead of politics and politicians in all areas - economy, culture, education, sports, solidarity in the community, he believes. According to him, there is a chance for rapid progress if politics at least catches up a little.

Kanev noted that meeting the risks facing society and utilizing the opportunities requires a strong opposition and a bold, consolidated reformist right. He believes that this is an impossible task without a strong DSB.

The MEP emphasized that the elections on July 11 will be difficult. He indicated that he has great respect for the work of the previous leadership of the formation. Kanev added that regardless of the decisions of the National Assembly, DSB needs continuity and upgrading.