Bulgaria was introduced into the eurozone by falsifying data. This is stated in the position of "Vazrazhdane" , quoted by "Focus".

Here is the full text of the position of "Vazrazhdane":

We recall that throughout the accession process “Vazrazhdane" warned about this and was the only political organization that called things as they are. The entire political status quo from the presidency, through the parliament and the BNB, all the way to the director of the National Statistical Institute either did not pay attention or did not take action to prevent the process.

Now Prime Minister Radev suddenly announced that there were "manipulations", "robberies" and "lies" regarding the deficit data with which Bulgaria entered the eurozone. And also that because of this "legacy" from the previous rulers, there is a possibility that our country will enter a surplus deficit. We, from “Vazrazhdane", are categorical that those responsible for the state to which the financial system in Bulgaria has been brought must bear their responsibility. Therefore, since the government, which gained the trust of Bulgarian citizens with a statement that it would fight oligarchy and corruption, did not declare that it would hold the guilty persons accountable, we will do so.

Therefore, we are reporting to the prosecutor's office the data on the deficit and budget last year that was presented in this way. We are therefore demanding an investigation into the actions of the previous government of GERB and DPS, the activities of the BNB and the NSI in relation to the preparation and presentation of data on the financial condition of the state for the introduction of the euro. We insist that the persons responsible for this be identified and held accountable by the prosecutor's office and tried for the crimes they committed, from which the entire Bulgarian people are currently suffering and exhausted.