Two trucks crashed on the Mezdra - Botevgrad road. One driver is in hospital

Two trucks crashed on the Mezdra - Botevgrad road, in the Skravena region. One driver has been taken to hospital, BTA reports.

Traffic in the Mezdra direction is temporarily restricted in the area, the RIA reports. Traffic in the Mezdra direction for passenger cars is carried out via a bypass route - road III-161 Botevgrad - Radotina - Rashkovo - Rebarkovo. Heavy goods vehicles are waiting at the scene. Traffic is regulated by the Traffic Police.

The press center of the Ministry of Interior reported to BTA that one truck has a Turkish registration, the other - a MAN tractor. The driver of the Bulgarian truck is in hospital to assess his condition after the incident.