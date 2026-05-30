Tragedy in Teteven! A large fire claimed a victim

A fire that broke out in a house in Teteven and spread to a second building has claimed a victim, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Lovech told BTA.

When extinguishing the flames and entering the premises in one of the homes, a person was found dead, the police said.

The signal about the burning houses was received shortly before 1:00 p.m., after which firefighting teams from Teteven and Yablanitsa were sent to the scene.

Firefighters first extinguished the the fire in the second affected house, but at the same time the flames in the first one have flared up strongly.