The head of the NSI: Eurostat checks the data, they cannot be manipulated

„For a month and a half, it has been known how much the deficit in the country is. The NSI published the data for 2025 and they are 3.5%, which is obviously above the 3% criterion. We have the right to a derogation related to military spending, so this number will decrease, probably to about 3%. An excessive deficit procedure will be launched against the state if, after deducting military spending, we remain with a deficit of over 3%.“

This was stated to BNT by the director of the NSI, Assoc. Prof. Atanas Atanasov, quoted by novini.bg

He clarified that the deficit is calculated by the NSI, Eurostat verifies it.

„If this year the budget deficit is 3%, there will be nothing to worry about. For the entire EU, the deficit is 3.1%. There are countries, including Belgium, France, Romania, Poland, where the deficit is over 3% and they are in such a procedure. Let's see what will come from the EC, however," he stressed.

“In the last 4 years, I have worked with 7 prime ministers and not one of them has put pressure on the NSI to manipulate the data. Eurostat checks the data, it cannot be manipulated, even if the politicians don't like it“, Atanasov is categorical.

He is not worried about the actions of “Vazrazhdane”, after the party announced that they would file a complaint with the prosecutor's office for manipulated data in the NSI: “I have explained to them many times how inflation is calculated, the question is what they understood.“

“Transportation is raising its prices the fastest, and courier services and driving courses are also getting more expensive. Another group that is raising prices are excursions. "Food is already affected too," he added.