Borislav Sarafov said that he will not leave the judicial system because of the coveted 20 salaries, but in any case his right is not lost. It is absolutely unacceptable with so much publicly available information that it is not verified at some point in the near future and Sarafov leaves the system with the aforementioned compensation and a pat on the back.

This was stated in an interview with News.bg by the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" Alexandra Sterkova.

In her words, Sarafov's withdrawal from the National Investigation Service (NIS) is not a judicial reform, but a lowering of public interest in the topic and perhaps a regrouping that is happening from below. "I don't think that the focus should fall from the topic, but his resignation should be considered a judicial reform", said Sterkova.

She said that she could not say how many "skeletons in the closet" remained in the Investigation Service and the Prosecutor's Office during Sarafov's management, in order to make it clear whether they will see the light of day or not. "Institutions manage to turn a blind eye, and that is why we insisted on the formation of temporary committees so that the information can become public and the information, as it has been collected and disclosed, can be sent to the specific bodies, so that they can keep quiet or suppress the signal", added Sterkova.

The MP also stated that she cannot say how many cases of corpses there are, since there is no such information, but from public data and from information that is constantly coming out, I have no particular doubts that there are cases of corpses.

"Extremely consistent efforts are needed for the system to be cleaned up, and once cleaned up, it must be able to do its job in all other areas,", added Sterkova.

She also hopes that sooner or later there will be justice for the investigations related to the "Eight" affair. dwarfs", the murder of Martin Bozanov-The Notary and the topic related to Petar Petrov-The Euro and his networks of influence.