Eurostat: Bulgaria has the lowest unemployment rate in the EU in April as well

Bulgaria reported the lowest unemployment rate among the member states of the European Union and the eurozone in April 2026, according to the latest seasonally adjusted data from Eurostat. Unemployment in our country was 2.8 percent, which is a decrease of 0.1 percentage points compared to March. And in the third month of the year, our country reported the lowest unemployment in the EU, as it did in February and January.

The unemployment rate in the euro area in April remained unchanged at 6.3 percent both compared to March and on an annual basis.

In the European Union, unemployment also remained unchanged at 6 percent in April both compared to the previous month and to the same period in 2025.

According to Eurostat's estimate, in April there were a total of 13.238 million unemployed people in the EU, of which 11.075 million in the euro area countries.

On a monthly basis, the number of unemployed people decreased by 137,000 people in the EU and by 84,000 people in the euro area compared to March 2026.

However, compared to April 2025 unemployment increased by 82,000 people in the EU and by 45,000 people in the euro area.

After Bulgaria, the countries with the lowest unemployment are the Czech Republic with 3.1 percent, Cyprus with 3.2 percent and Malta with 3.6 percent.

The highest unemployment in April was reported in Finland - 10.6 percent, Spain - 10.3 percent, Greece - 9.5 percent and Sweden - 8.6 percent.

In terms of youth unemployment, in April in the EU there were 2.913 million people under the age of 25 without a job, of which 2.337 million in the euro area.

The level of youth unemployment in the EU decreased to 15.1 percent compared to 15.6 percent in March. In the euro area, the indicator decreased to 14.7 percent from 15.1 percent a month earlier.

On a monthly basis, youth unemployment decreased by 91,000 people in the EU and by 50,000 people in the euro area. However, compared to April 2025, an increase of 22,000 people in the EU and 13,000 people in the currency area was recorded.

For Bulgaria, Eurostat reports youth unemployment of 11 percent in April, compared to 11.1 percent in March. A year earlier, the indicator was 13 percent.

Unemployment among women in the EU in April was 6.2 percent, compared to 6.3 percent a month earlier, while for men it remained unchanged at 5.8 percent.

In the euro area, unemployment among women decreased to 6.5 percent from 6.6 percent in March, while for men it remained at 6 percent.

In Bulgaria, unemployment among women in April was 2.6 percent, unchanged compared to March, but below the level of 3.3 percent a year earlier.

For men, unemployment in our country reached 3 percent in April, compared to 3.1 percent in March and 3.5 percent in the same month last year.