Radev asked the regional governors for quick reactions and investments

A quick and adequate response to disasters, legal work and strategies for attracting investments on the ground are the main tasks and goals that Prime Minister Rumen Radev outlined to the regional governors during today's working meeting. Prime Minister Radev initiated the conversation in the Council of Ministers, so that optimal coordination of the government with the regional governors can be achieved.

Prime Minister Radev asked the regional governors to review and update the local plans in the event of disasters or crises as soon as possible. The goal is for the organization on the ground to guarantee an immediate response to help people and for the situation to be overcome as quickly as possible. In view of the upcoming summer months, emphasis was placed on the danger of fires and droughts.

Secondly, Prime Minister Rumen Radev highlighted the importance of coordination with mayors and territorial structures of the executive branch. The Prime Minister also pointed out that regional governors are expected to take principled positions in the interests of citizens and to be another deterrent against lawbreakers. Radev also highlighted the ambition of the governing authorities for maximum transparency regarding the budget and the spending of public funds.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev specifically paid attention to the long-term development of the regions. We must look ahead, not just put out inherited fires, the Prime Minister noted. According to Radev, regional governors should have a strategic view of the development of the regions and make targeted efforts to attract investments locally. The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of reducing the administrative burden and accelerating digitalization. The government will do everything possible to work fruitfully with you, Radev also said.

Cleaning the riverbeds, management of state assets and current procedures under European programs were also among the topics discussed at today's meeting, which was attended by the Minister of Environment and Water Rositsa Karamfilova, as well as deputy ministers from the ministries of agriculture and food, regional development and public works, labor and social policy, tourism and culture.