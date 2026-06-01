Boyan Rashev: We live off fuel reserves

Bulgaria lives off accumulated fuel reserves, but they will not last forever. This warning was issued on the air of the Bulgarian National Radio by energy, resources and environment expert Boyan Rashev.

According to him, the summer season is traditionally the period of highest consumption of petroleum fuels, and this year's peak is just beginning with the increase in travel and tourist activity.

According to him, the first signs of problems will be higher prices, and subsequently it is possible that there will be difficulties in the supply of aviation fuel to some airports.

Rashev noted that Bulgaria is relatively better protected from such shocks thanks to the presence of a refinery that produces more fuels than the country's domestic consumption. However, he did not rule out the possibility of supply problems, emphasizing that the market is currently extremely unstable.

Regarding the future of coal power, the expert commented that the operation of the Mini “Maritsa-East“ and the TPP “Maritsa-East 2“ remains indispensable for the energy system. According to him, it is difficult to set a final date for their closure, since Bulgaria does not yet have enough alternative capacities, including gas-fired power plants, to take on their role.

Rashev recalled that the European carbon emissions trading system was created with the aim of gradually closing coal-fired power plants, but in Bulgaria this process turns out to be significantly more complicated due to the structure of the national energy system.

The expert also drew attention to the strategic importance of the terminal in Alexandroupolis, emphasizing that although Bulgaria has a participation in the project, the facility is not located on Bulgarian territory, which puts the country in a specific position.

Rashev particularly positively assessed the decision to advance the Yadenitsa dam project. According to him, the facility should not be considered as an ordinary dam, but as a key element for the expansion of the Chaira hydroelectric power plant - the largest energy storage system in the country.

He explained that the construction of “Yadenitsa“ would allow a significant increase in the capacity of the “Chaira“ PVPP, and according to him, the facility could store many times more energy than all the battery systems installed in Bulgaria in recent years.

Rashev recalled that the project has existed for about three decades, but was blocked after the introduction of European environmental restrictions on the NATURA 2000 network, although part of the infrastructure had already been built.

According to him, today's support for the project shows a change in the approach to energy security and electricity storage. He expressed hope that the implementation will finally begin, since “Yadenitsa“ is one of the most meaningful and long-delayed solutions for the Bulgarian energy system.