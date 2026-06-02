Weather today, forecast for Tuesday, June 2: Heavy rainfall in almost the entire country

Maximum temperatures will remain within wide limits, but will slightly decrease and will be from 21° in Eastern Bulgaria to 29° in the southwestern regions, on the coast - from 22° to 24°.

In many places in the country there will be precipitation and thunderstorms.

A warning for significant amounts and powerful thunderstorms has been announced in almost the entire country, with the most intense phenomena expected in the Central Stara Planina region and in Southwestern Bulgaria. There will also be conditions for hail.

Also on the Black Sea Coast, in many places there will be rain, more significant in the afternoon hours along the southern coast. A moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast.

In the mountains, it will also rain, and in the Central Stara Planina and the Rila-Rhodope massif, precipitation will be significant. There will also be conditions for hail. The wind will be moderate, temporarily strong, with a direction from the west.

In the coming days, the weather will remain without significant change. In the morning hours, most places in the country will be sunny, but around and after noon in many places there will be precipitation, temporarily intense with thunderstorms. There will also be hail.

On Thursday and Friday, colder air will penetrate from the northwest. Maximum temperatures will be between 23° and 28°, but warming is expected on Saturday.