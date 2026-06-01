Minister Dimitar Stoyanov: The goal of 5 percent of GDP for defense must be achieved by 2035.

Bulgaria's defense spending will continue to grow in accordance with the commitments made to NATO allies, Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said in Haskovo, BTA reports.

According to him, the goal of allocating five percent of the gross domestic product for defense must be achieved by 2035. Of these, 3.5 percent will be directed to direct military spending and the acquisition of military equipment, and the remaining 1.5 percent – to activities related to cyber defense, military mobility and infrastructure of defense importance.

“Last year, defense spending was about 2.13 percent of GDP. A commitment was made to our NATO partners and allies that they will continue to grow, so they will not be less this year,“ said the minister.

Stoyanov also commented on the information that emerged about a possible purchase of 125 AMRAAM missiles for F-16 fighters. He specified that the decision of the US Congress represents an authorization for a possible sale, but not a concluded contract.

The minister emphasized that at the moment, no financing has been provided for such a deal and, according to him, Bulgaria does not need such a large number of missiles. “There are no funds planned for the purchase of such a number of missiles for the F-16,“ he said.

According to Minister Stoyanov, the projects with the most advanced preparation are the acquisition of three-dimensional radars and 155-mm howitzers. It is expected that some of the modernization projects will receive funding under the European SAFE mechanism.

The Minister of Defense made his statement to journalists in Haskovo, where he participated in the ceremonial firing inspection on the eve of the Day of Botev and those who died for the freedom and independence of Bulgaria.

The event was held under the patronage of the regional governor Todor Ivanov. It was attended by servicemen from military formation 52,740 – Haskovo, the Military Brass Band of the Second Tundzha Mechanized Brigade and student groups from local high schools.