The modern bathroom comes with functional furniture, SPC cladding and smart solutions

In recent years, the bathroom has become one of the most important rooms in the home. If before it was perceived mainly as a functional space, today more and more people are turning it into a place for comfort, relaxation and modern interior. That is why the choice of bathroom furniture, quality finishes and smart technologies is becoming increasingly important in furnishing the modern home.





A modern bathroom should not only look good, but also offer practicality, moisture resistance and convenience in everyday life. The combination of modern furniture, innovative materials and smart technologies allows for the creation of a space that is both beautiful, functional and easy to maintain.

Bathroom furniture – combination of style and functionality

The choice of bathroom furniture is among the most important elements in furnishing. Well-chosen furniture can significantly improve the organization of space and create a feeling of coziness and comfort. In addition to the design itself, the quality of materials, moisture resistance and practical layout are important.





Why are wall cabinets so popular?

Among the most preferred solutions in recent years are wall cabinets for bathrooms. They have become one of the leading trends in modern interiors because they combine an elegant look and functionality. Wall furniture creates a feeling of more space and gives the bathroom a cleaner and minimalist look. This is especially important in smaller rooms where every centimeter counts.

One of the great advantages of wall cabinets is that they free up floor space and make cleaning easier. There are no hard-to-reach places under them, which makes maintenance significantly easier and more hygienic. In addition, the bathroom visually looks more spacious and modern.

Wall cabinets for bathrooms are available in different sizes and configurations – with one or two drawers, with a built-in sink, with LED lighting or combined with mirror cabinets. Models with smooth closing and hidden mechanisms are becoming increasingly popular, which create a feeling of luxury and greater comfort in use.

In Praktis , you can find various models of wall-mounted bathroom cabinets, suitable for both small spaces and more luxurious interior solutions.

Which materials are most suitable?

Materials also play a key role. PVC bathroom furniture remains among the most preferred solutions due to its high moisture resistance and long service life. They are not deformed by steam and water and are suitable for both small family bathrooms and more luxurious interior projects.

In 2026, trends in bathroom furniture are moving towards natural colors, wood textures and matte surfaces. The combination of light tones and minimalist design creates a feeling of calm and harmony, which turns the bathroom into a real relaxation area.

SPC cladding - the modern alternative to traditional tiles

In addition to furniture, cladding is also of great importance for the overall look of the bathroom. It is here that SPC panels for the bathroom are gaining increasing popularity. This is an innovative material that is gradually becoming a preferred alternative to standard faience tiles.





SPC (Stone Plastic Composite) is a combination of stone dust and polymers, which creates an extremely strong, durable and completely waterproof material. SPC linings are distinguished by easy installation, high resistance and a modern look. They allow for quick renovation of the bathroom without heavy repairs and complex construction activities.

An additional advantage is the variety of designs. Panels with a marble, concrete, stone or wood look are increasingly used, which create a feeling of a luxurious interior. The surface is easy to clean and does not retain mold and moisture, which is extremely important for rooms with high humidity.

More and more consumers are choosing SPC cladding from Praktis because of its modern design, easy maintenance and quick installation.

Smart bathroom solutions – comfort and technology in one

Technologies are increasingly entering the bathroom interior and are gradually changing the way we use this space. Smart solutions are no longer a luxury, but a practical convenience that provides a higher level of comfort, hygiene and energy efficiency.

Smart mirrors

Among the most popular innovations are smart mirrors with LED lighting and anti-fog function. They offer a modern look and additional functions such as Bluetooth speakers, touch control, clock and temperature measurement.





Smart toilets

Smart toilets, which are considered one of the most innovative technologies in the modern bathroom, are also gaining increasing popularity. They combine high hygiene, comfort and intelligent functions that significantly facilitate everyday life.

Smart toilets feature automatic cleaning, seat heating, adjustable water temperature and warm air drying. Some models include touchless control, automatic lid opening and closing, as well as disinfection and air purification functions.

These intelligent systems not only increase convenience, but also improve hygiene in the bathroom. In addition, many smart toilets are designed with water-saving technologies, making them an environmentally friendly and cost-effective solution for the modern home.

Smart lighting

Along with smart toilets, more and more people are investing in smart lighting, smart shower systems and underfloor heating with remote control. All these technologies allow the bathroom to become a space that offers maximum comfort and a personalized experience.

Praktis also offers modern smart bathroom solutions – from LED mirrors to smart toilets and accessories for the modern home.

Bathroom Trends

The trends in 2026 clearly show that the modern bathroom is moving towards minimalism, smart technologies and sustainable materials. The combination of quality bathroom furniture, wall cabinets, SPC cladding and smart solutions allows the creation of a space that is not only beautiful, but also extremely functional.

The bathroom is no longer just a place for daily hygiene. It becomes a modern area for relaxation and comfort, where design, technology and practicality work together to create a better quality of life at home.

Frequently asked questions

Are wall cabinets suitable for a small bathroom?

Yes, wall cabinets are one of the best solutions for small bathrooms. They free up space under furniture, make cleaning easier and create a feeling of a larger and tidier interior.

What are the advantages of SPC bathroom tiles?

SPC tiles are completely waterproof, moisture resistant and easy to maintain. They are also quicker to install than standard tiles and come in modern designs with marble, concrete or wood effects.

Is it worth investing in a smart toilet?

Smart toilets offer a higher level of comfort and hygiene thanks to features such as automatic cleaning, seat heating and touchless control. They also contribute to more efficient water use and are becoming an increasingly preferred solution for the modern bathroom.

AtPraktisyou will find a wide variety of bathroom furniture, SPC cladding and smart solutions with which you can easily transform your bathroom into a modern and functional space.