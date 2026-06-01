Assen Vassilev: The budget is a matter of priorities, not accounting accounts. The PB should get their priorities straight

Instead of helping pensioners in need to reach the poverty line, "Progressive Bulgaria" wants to cut 2 euros and 39 stotinki from the increase in pensions for each pensioner, while not touching the 50 percent increase in salaries in the security services. And all this against the backdrop of expected additional tax revenues of 7 billion euros in 2026. In addition, they say that they will not change the rules on maternity leave? Why? This is what the leader of "Continuing the Change" wrote Assen Vassilev on social networks, quoted by "FOCUS".

The reason for Vassilev's comment was a statement by the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Vladimir Nikolov from earlier today, in which he indicated that the possibility of shortening the maternity leave period is being discussed. Later, the PG of the PB refuted the statement of their party member, stating that the conditions, amount of funds and the duration of maternity leave will not change. They specified that they will only propose improving the conditions for mothers who voluntarily want to return to work before the end of their maternity leave.

The PP has submitted two bills.

-Mothers should receive 100% of their maternity leave when they return to work - this is good for the mother, good for the employer and has zero cost to the budget.

-The state should cover the mother's health insurance while she is on maternity leave, so that businesses do not pay for workers who do not actually go to work. This costs 26 million euros - less than 10% of the increase in costs for coffee, cars and administration costs from January to May. Let's freeze the alimony (as we did in 2023) and provide over 600 million euros for an anti-crisis package.

"As I have always said, the budget is a matter of priorities, not accounting accounts. "Progressive Bulgaria" must urgently get its priorities straight," wrote Vassilev.