Ivaylo Mirchev announced: Rosen Hristov has been appointed to the Board of Directors of DKK

One of the main people responsible for the contract with "Botash" Rosen Hristov, better known as the Catamaran under the new government, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of "State Consolidation Company" EAD.

This was published on his Facebook page by the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev. He also commented on the following:

Translated, this means - a huge flow of state funds (billions) under the control of "our man" proven in battles, with a compliment for his services to "Botash".