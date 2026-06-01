Spas Spasov on "Baba Alino": The entire infrastructure was built before the eyes of the MRDPW

It is difficult to clarify who is most to blame in this situation. It is a formulation of what we call a "conquered state". Every conversation ends with an ellipsis, there is something unsaid. And it cannot be said because it will harm the entire vertical of state power. This was stated by journalist Spas Spasov to Nova TV, in connection with the case of the 104 buildings built in the "Baba Alino" area.

The local government in Varna fails to be completely convincing in its claim that it has taken all actions to prevent what happened from happening. This may be part of the PP's communication problem. The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works has all the powers to oppose such cases. All this infrastructure was built before the eyes of the MRDPW, Spasov added.

The other side of the problem - all these illegal buildings are supplied with water and electricity. There is a supply infrastructure that turned out to be illegal. It is unclear how this happened, and it is within the powers of the MRDPW. They can stop the construction of such infrastructure. The blame is distributed throughout the entire vertical of the state and local administration, Spas Spasov also said.