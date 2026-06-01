Emanuil Yordanov on "Baba Alino": A large-scale crime by people in various administration structures

DANS is involved in some strange way in the case from Varna. I don't think there is another case in which the head of DANS would point out a certain person as a threat to our national security, and 4 days later cancel his order. I don't think there can be such an argument that would lead to a 180-degree change in the arguments of one person. In 4 days he has clearly improved. This was said by the former interior minister, attorney Emanuil Yordanov, in the program "From the Day" on BNT.

An order for this could come from one place that is above him or from several places. The Prime Minister stands above the head of the National Security Agency. The head of the National Security Agency is very closely connected to the leadership of the prosecutor's office. In recent years, our prosecutor's office has been very timid and everyone could do whatever they wanted, he specified.

In my opinion, the detention of Blagomir Kotsev was a political act. It aimed to hurt not only Kotsev, but also the political force to which he belongs. The detention serves to deprive the detained person of the opportunity to hide or commit another crime. This was not the case in this case, the lawyer pointed out.

In the case of “Baba Alino“ we are talking about a large-scale crime by people in different structures of the administration. When a municipality is led by one party for many years, it is normal for people in the administration to think in the same way and for the result to be this, he believes.

I have a hard time connecting the photos from this neighborhood with the legal concept of “tolerance“. I don't see how a certificate of tolerance can help in this case. When the proceedings begin, quite serious experts and expert assessments of the documents must be engaged, said the former interior minister. Regarding the fact that the owners paid taxes and bills, Yordanov said: “Someone in the municipality has done a good job“.

According to him, in real estate transactions, a serious notary must be sought.

He asked how the owner of a private company managed to accomplish what has now amazed the entire country. According to him, in this case we are talking about a criminal activity from which a lot of money is made, admitted the attorney. Yordanov.

The lawyer was categorical that the owners can seek their rights. “When there is an administrative act in violation of the law, this directly points to a violation by the institutions“. He stated that the culprit in this case will be either the state or the municipality. According to him, some of the people will still manage to hide.

Emanuil Yordanov admitted that he does not trust this prosecutor's office at the moment and pointed out that there are cases of cases disappearing. There are many people in the judicial system who work flawlessly and they should be given a chance, he also commented.