The relevant committee is considering the changes to the extension law on the budget on second reading

The deputies of the temporary budget committee in parliament are meeting in an extraordinary session today. They are due to consider the changes to the extension law on the budget on second reading.



They provide for a 7.8% increase in minimum pensions from July 1. This will reach 347 euros. According to the amendments, over 800 thousand pensioners with minimum pensions will receive an increase from July 1.

The reason for the legislative change is that under the Social Security Code, all labor pensions are updated annually, but the minimum amount is determined by the State Social Security budget. With a extension budget, this procedure cannot be applied, which requires a temporary legal adjustment.

The new texts were already adopted on first reading in the plenary hall last week. The amendments to the budget extension law also include the assumption of new debt of 3 billion and 800 million euros.

The deputies from the committee will also discuss the changes for stricter state control over the actions of the special commercial manager of the "Lukoil" refinery in our country, as well as the bill related to reforms in the Water and Sewerage sector, in connection with the Recovery and Sustainability Plan.