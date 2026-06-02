Construction control inspects hotel in "Elenite"

The Regional Directorate for Construction Control in Varna begins an inspection of the documents of the hotel complex "Astoria" in the "Elenite" resort complex,", BNR reported.

The inspection was ordered by the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works and DNSK - Sofia after a meeting with the owners of apartments in the hotel. The on-site inspection will also cover the engineering infrastructure in the complex such as water supply, sewage and electricity.

Eight months after the flood in the "Elenite" resort complex; people there continue to suffer without electricity, water and sewage. The mud and silt in places have not yet been cleared, cables are sticking out of the buildings, some of the sewage pipes have been washed away by the water, the riverbed has not been cleaned.

"Well, we don't want you to give us money to fix our apartments. Give us the right to have electricity, water and live, to fix them ourselves, fix the sewage again, fix everything for us, so that someone doesn't kill this electricity.", says Tatyana Titova - owner of an apartment in "Villi Romana".

For two weeks, the construction control in Varna will check the documents of the "Astoria" hotel. Why – explains the acting director of the Burgas Directorate, Keti Valkova:

"We have information that the buildings have not yet been put into operation, we have construction permits issued by the chief architect of the Nessebar Municipality. Why they have not been put into operation, we cannot say, since it is within the competence of the chief architect, who issues a certificate for putting into operation, given the category of construction."

For the "Negresco" hotel, built on the riverbed, it is clear that it is completely legal:

Regarding "Negresco", the hotel itself has a certificate for putting into operation, which are also within the competence of the municipality and were issued for the hotel in question. "We have no case for illegal construction, as two certificates of commissioning have been issued for it," explains Valkova.

Against the backdrop of the devastation, the two beaches of "Elenite" are ready to welcome tourists.