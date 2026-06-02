American military helicopters will fly through the airspace of Bulgaria

Helicopters from the US Army, relocating from Greece to Romania, will fly through the airspace of Bulgaria today and tomorrow, writes dariknews.bg.

The aircraft are UH-60 “Black Hawk“ and AH-64 “Apache“.

During the flights, they will land in the area of the “Novo Selo“ Training Range.

The flights are in connection with the rotation of forces and assets from the US Armed Forces, which are performing tasks in the “Atlantic Resolve“ operation.

When performing the flights, the crews will adhere to standard noise reduction procedures and will fly along pre-set and approved routes while observing all flight safety measures.