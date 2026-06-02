Denkov: Since 2023, the first signals against "Baba Alino"

Since 2023, the first signals against "Baba Alino" have been received. A number of companies have not reacted. There is also a report from SANS that no one has seen yet. This shows that there was a lot of information in various institutions that did not do their job. This was stated to bTV by Nikolay Denkov from "We continue the change".

"In 2025, Blagomir Kotsev submitted information to SANS. How did these buildings appear in the cadastre, how did the banks approve the loans," he also asked.

According to him, the mayor of Varna Kotsev has initiated the procedures and the only order to stop this construction is his.

And he called for no transfer of responsibility.

"This is the Borisov-Peevski model, in which institutions do whatever they want, and in the end we all pay."