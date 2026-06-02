Vladislav Panev: It seems that the government does not have a clear concept of what to do with the budget

It seems that the government does not have a clear concept of what to do with the budget, and that is why it is serving it by the spoonful every hour and testing how the public will react.

This was commented on "Facebook" by the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" Vladislav Panev.

It is strange why tomorrow the committee will consider cutting the increase in pensions (or rather, the increase by over 7% should not be on top of the 60 leva Covid supplement from the past), which will cost about 30 million euros by the end of 2026.

As well as taking on 3.8 billion euros of new debt (100 times more than the cut pensions).

It is strange to protect the income of services that grew by 50-70% last year, and the first cuts are for pensioners.

If this is part of an overall concept, it is one thing. But we have not seen one.