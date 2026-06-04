Second day searching for mysteriously missing boy in Sofia

The search for 16-year-old Gabriel from Sofia continues for the second day. The boy has been missing since yesterday.

Gabriel was last seen in the underpass with the fountains of the National Palace of Culture, wearing a black sweatshirt and green shorts.

Gabriel left his home and said he was going for a walk with friends.

The last contact with his sister was around 8:30 PM on Tuesday, June 2, and he explained that he was at the National Palace of Culture. After that, his phone was turned off and his relatives have not had contact with him since then.