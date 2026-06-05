The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office continues to collect materials to provide to the Republic of Serbia for the extradition of Stoyan Mavrodiev.

By law, the acting Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova must make such a request to her colleagues in Belgrade. All documents related to the pre-trial proceedings for an official offense conducted against Mavrodiev must be translated and sent to the country where he is detained and from which his return is requested.

After the Belgrade court of two instances has ruled, the final decision depends on the Minister of Justice of Serbia.