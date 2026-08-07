The State Agency for Refugees under the Council of Ministers and the National Commission for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings conclude a memorandum of cooperation

The State Agency for Refugees under the Council of Ministers and the National Commission for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings will conclude a memorandum of cooperation

The State Agency for Refugees under the Council of Ministers and the National Commission for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings will conclude a memorandum of cooperation. This was agreed during a working meeting at the State Agency for Refugees under the Council of Ministers.

During the conversation, the Chairman of the Agency Ivan Ivanov proposed that the cooperation with the National Commission for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings be upgraded with a memorandum that would allow for more operational work and the implementation of training for employees of the SAR under the Council of Ministers for the early and timely identification of victims of trafficking.

During the meeting, the Secretary of the National Commission for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings Daniela Saveklieva and Antoaneta Dimitrova, Chief Expert in the Commission, presented the problems related to specific cases of women victims of trafficking and the ways in which the Commission is trying to help them. Antoaneta Dimitrova pointed out that working with women victims of trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation is extremely difficult and more time is needed to gain their trust.

The meeting on behalf of the SAR at the Council of Ministers was also attended by Denitsa Lozanova, Deputy Chairperson of the Agency, Yanitsa Ryapova, Director of the Directorate “Quality of the Procedure for International Protection“

In addition to the opportunities for cooperation, the two sides also discussed the prepared regulatory changes related to international protection, the fight against human trafficking and the need to protect victims of trafficking.