Over 260 households whose homes were damaged in the floods in May and June received financial assistance

Over 260 households whose homes were affected by the floods in May and June 2026 have already received financial support from the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, the press center of the department informed, quoted by Nova TV. The total amount of assistance provided so far under the department reaches 478,333 euros.

A one-time assistance to cover extraordinary needs has been granted to 263 families. Its maximum amount is three times the poverty line, or up to 1,171.89 euros. The specific amount is determined according to the scale of the damage, taking into account the income and property status of the victims.

An additional 91 households for whom the flooded home is the only home have received another 1,550 euros each, according to a decision of the Council of Ministers. A total of 8,000 euros were paid to the two heirs of the man who died in the floods in the Sevlievo region.

Support has also been provided through the “Social Protection“ Fund. It has assisted 71 people from the municipalities of Gorna Oryahovitsa, Sevlievo and Dulgopol, and about 10 more applications are yet to be considered.

Under this line, victims can receive up to 1,171.89 euros for the purchase of furniture and household electrical appliances destroyed by the flood. The assistance is targeted and is provided against documents certifying the expenses incurred. There is also an option to transfer the money directly to the trader from whom the necessary equipment was requested.

The largest number of supported households is in the Sevlievo region, which was among the hardest hit by the disaster. The local “Social Assistance” Directorate has approved 105 one-time grants, and 33 families have also received additional support for a single dwelling.

In the Gabrovo region, one-time grants have been provided to 49 households, and in Kotel - to another 38, with 25 of them also receiving the additional 1,550 euros.

In the Veliko Tarnovo municipality, 21 one-time grants worth a total of 20,310.24 euros have been allocated to victims in Veliko Tarnovo, Debelets and the villages of Prisovo and Tserova Koriya. Additional financial support has been provided to 15 households in the municipality.