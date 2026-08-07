A new temporary director of the ODMVR-Burgas has been appointed

By order of the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev, Senior Commissioner Hristo Ichev has been appointed as the temporary acting director of the ODMVR - Burgas. He was introduced to the management of the regional directorate by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kaloyan Kaloyanov, Nova TV reported.

Hristo Ichev was born on June 1, 1972 in Topolovgrad. He graduated from the Burgas Free University with a degree in “Public Administration“. He entered the civil service at the Ministry of Internal Affairs in January 2000 in the Regional Directorate in Topolovgrad.

In 2008, he was appointed to the First Regional Directorate – Burgas, and in May 2011 he transferred to the "Criminal Police" department at the Directorate of Internal Affairs - Burgas, where he worked until October 2024. Then he was reassigned to the General Directorate "Execution of Sentences". Since July 13, 2026, he has held the position of Deputy Director of the Directorate of Internal Affairs - Burgas.

Over the years, Senior Commissioner Ichev has been repeatedly awarded for high professional achievements. He is the holder of the Honorary Badge of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - III degree, awarded to him in 2017, as well as the "Policeman of the Year" award for 2019.