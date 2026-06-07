Ninova: The illegal town of "Baba Alino" is a mirror of the entire unraveled system

The illegal town of "Baba Alino" is a mirror of the entire unraveled system. Worse than what has been allowed over the years is the current situation - shifting responsibility: one did not hear, another did not see, a third was allowed to escape. They fired some employee. Today they knocked down the fence. The fence?!?! And that will be the end of it. This was commented on by the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Kornelia Ninova and added:

"And where is the personal responsibility of everyone involved? Under every document is someone's signature. It is clear that there is a widely spread political umbrella. Go up the chain to the highest level, no matter who it is. Court, sentence and prison.

There is a law in Bulgaria: against politicians and civil servants who have caused damage, a recourse claim can be filed and they will pay the damages out of their own pocket. When it is implemented and the first one pays, I will believe that there is justice.

If this case is swept under the carpet, then we have more of the same. Nothing new. No change."