Ivan Shishkov: The landslide on the Struma highway must be strengthened within 10 days

The repair work on the landslide on the Struma highway is under warranty and it must be strengthened within 10 days. This was announced by the regional minister Ivan Shishkov, who made a surprise inspection on site last night and found that there has been no work there for more than a month.

Minister Shishkov expressed doubts that the builder is deliberately delaying the work and, in his opinion, this clearly smacked of a scheme. Shishkov announced that tomorrow he will convene the new management of the "Road Infrastructure" Agency and the builder, who will have to present a project for urgent strengthening of the site. Due to the landslide in April, the "Zheleznitsa" tunnel is closed and this is creating serious traffic jams and inconvenience for those traveling to Sofia.

Ivan Shishkov, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works: “It smells like a scheme to me. We are creating a problem, torturing society and giving some money to our company. Yes, but there are no more of our companies. And since there are no more of our companies, they will work for the benefit of the state and will receive exactly as much money as they deserve. When it is under warranty, they will recover the damages from the warranty.“