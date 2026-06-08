A 19-year-old young man has died in a road accident in the area of the village of Borovo, Gotse Delchev municipality.
According to initial information from the police, a car hit an electric pole, then went off the road and overturned. The deceased boy was traveling in the car. No other injuries have been reported.
The causes of the accident are currently being investigated. Traffic is not restricted, but drivers are urged to be especially careful, the Regional Road Administration reported, adding that heavy rain is falling in many places, accompanied by thunderstorms.
19-year-old dies in accident near Gotse Delchev
Car hits electric pole and overturns on the road
Jun 8, 2026 04:58 64
A 19-year-old young man has died in a road accident in the area of the village of Borovo, Gotse Delchev municipality.