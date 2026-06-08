MFA: We hired the best and most expensive lawyer to defend the rights of Iva Mihaylova in North Macedonia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a position regarding the case of Bulgarian citizen Iva Mihaylova, who is not allowed to travel to Bulgaria for medical treatment, which was necessary after the woman was injured in an accident.

She claims that her Bulgarian and Macedonian documents were later taken away from her at the hospital.

Under the legal aid program for the Bulgarian community, the services of one of the best lawyers in North Macedonia were provided free of charge, thus supporting the efforts to ensure full protection for Ms. Mihaylova, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs writes.

With the assistance of The Ministry of Health was issued the document necessary for presentation to the court in North Macedonia, confirming the need for Ms. Mihaylova's treatment and the possibility of it being carried out in Bulgaria.

At the same time, the court in Kochani has imposed the lightest measure of detention on Ms. Mihaylova and in its previous refusals to change it has indirectly indicated what documents would be necessary to reconsider its decision.