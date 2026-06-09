A case from the village of Lesnovo, filmed on video and distributed on social networks, has caused sharp reactions and public outrage. The footage shows a man with a car running over the bicycle of a 9-year-old child after an argument that arose over a few plucked cherries, bTV summarized.

According to the father, Tsvetko Tsvetkov, everything happened during his usual evening walk with his daughter.

„We were walking around the village and saw a cherry tree. I suggested that my daughter pluck a few cherries. "Because the tree was tall, I put her on my shoulders," he says.

According to him, a few minutes later a car approached them, the driver of which began to signal with his headlights.

"I took out my phone because I felt that this person was coming towards us. The moment I started filming, he ran over my daughter's bicycle with his car, so that we could not leave," claims Tsvetkov.

The girl can be heard crying in the video, who witnesses the conflict.

"I can't sleep. My family can't sleep either. Instead of enjoying the first days of the vacation, my daughter constantly returns to this memory“, says the father.

According to him, the most difficult thing was to explain to the child why an adult would act in a similar way.

“I told her that this was a manifestation of weak character and that not all people solve their problems this way“, he adds.

Tsvetkov also says that the day after the incident he received a phone call from the man who was involved in the conflict.

“I didn't get an apology. He called me and offered to make up. The conversation was arrogant and that's why I decided to record it“, the father claims.

It was after this conversation that he decided to make the case public.

A report to the police was filed a few hours after the incident.

“The case is already in the hands of law enforcement. A pre-trial investigation has been initiated and I believe that the institutions will do their job“, said Tsvetkov.

A protest was organized in the center of Lesnovo on Sunday in support of the family.

One of the organizers, Tsvetan Ivanov, called on people to express their position peacefully and without violence.

“Let's show empathy for the family, but without encroaching on other people's property and without additional tension. We don't want new conflicts," he said.

The girl's father said he decided to speak publicly not because of a personal vendetta, but because he believes that such manifestations should not be ignored.

“I believe in goodness and that when you are right, you should stand behind your words. Everyone is responsible for their actions and their consequences,“ Tsvetkov said.