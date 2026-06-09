Head-on accident with a victim near Narechenski bani, the road is closed

A man died in a serious accident at the entrance to Narechenski bani from the Bachkovo side, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

The signal was received in the Asenovgrad Regional Office at around 2:40 p.m. According to preliminary data, he was driving a Renault car, entered the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a Honda car.

He was removed from the car with the help of specialized fire equipment, and the medical team only declared him dead.

Two people were traveling in the other car. They are not seriously injured.

The scene of the accident has been sealed off, and traffic in the area is being restricted to one lane until the investigation is complete. Police officers are on the scene.

Witnesses on social media are reporting serious traffic congestion in the area.