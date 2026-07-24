Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukraine to produce Patriot missiles in partnership with Raytheon

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with a team from Raytheon, led by Vice President Joseph DeAntona. The head of state announced this on Facebook, quoted by "Ukrinform".

"Raytheon is a very strong defense company, and Ukraine has long used its equipment to protect our people from brutal Russian attacks. I am grateful for the company's readiness to take our partnership to an even higher level, as Ukraine will jointly produce with Raytheon one of the most important air defense systems - interceptors for the Patriot system. We discussed this with President Trump in Ankara, and now is the time to move forward in this direction," Zelensky noted.

According to him, other areas of partnership related to non-offensive military equipment.

"Our teams - at the government level and from the private sector - will be in touch to clarify the details," Zelensky noted.

As previously reported, US President Donald Trump said before his meeting with the President of Ukraine in Ankara that the US administration is preparing to provide Ukraine with a license to produce interceptor missiles for the "Patriot" system.

Zelensky expressed hope to receive licenses to produce missiles for the "Patriot" air defense systems by the end of 2026.