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The head of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) resigned

The head of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) resigned

"Without hesitation. It is clear to everyone that I do not have the political support to be able to work calmly and without causing upheavals in the system. I believe that my resignation is the right decision," Assoc. Prof. Dr. Petko Stefanovski stated in a press release.

Jun 10, 2026 08:46 28

The head of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) resigned - 1
Ani Efremova Ani Efremova Author at Fakti.bg

The head of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) Assoc. Prof. Dr. Petko Stefanovski announced that he is resigning, reports novini.bg.

„Without hesitation. It is clear to everyone that I do not have the political support to be able to work calmly and without causing upheavals in the system. I believe that my resignation is the right decision", Assoc. Prof. Dr. Petko Stefanovski stated in a press release.
„Healthcare needs calm, stability and predictability. We have done a lot of work with the team I led. We focused on the digitalization and electronicization of processes in the Health Insurance Fund. We improved control activities and proposed a number of changes to optimize them. We focused our efforts on improving access to and quality of medical care for Bulgarian citizens. I wish my successor success!", writes Assoc. Prof. Dr. Stefanovski.


Bulgaria