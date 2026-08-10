Krichim Municipality bears the costs of transporting the body and funeral of Georgi Kuzev – fellow citizen from the town of Krichim, who died after a brutal beating on the Youth Hill in Plovdiv.

Mayor Atanas Kalchev announced that the municipality assumes the institutional and human responsibility for the dignified sending of the deceased.

„The Municipality of Krichim is committed to covering the costs of transporting the body of the late Georgi Kuzev, when he is released by a decree of the supervising prosecutor, as well as the costs of the funeral ritual in the cemetery park of the town of Krichim, because this is the least we can do to send him on his last earthly journey with dignity.“, said Mayor Atanas Kalchev.

He specified that if necessary, he is ready to issue a character report, if such is requested by the law firm representing the interests of the deceased.

„If necessary and upon request for a character report by the law firm representing the our deceased fellow citizen, in my capacity as mayor of the Municipality of Krichim I will issue it, which will be as objective, comprehensive and based on the available information and the circumstances known to the municipal administration.“, the mayor of the Municipality of Krichim also said and added:

„At this difficult moment, I believe that our commitment is not only institutional, but also human. The family of the sister, relatives and friends of Georgi should not be left alone to deal with the organizational and financial burden accompanying such a tragic loss.

The Municipality of Krichim will provide the necessary assistance within its powers, with full respect for the work of the investigative bodies and the right of the relatives to receive answers to all the circumstances surrounding the death of Georgi.