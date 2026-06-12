Prime Minister Rumen Radev will answer a question from "Vazrazhdane" about the long-term water supply of guaranteed water quantities to Greece

Prime Minister Rumen Radev will answer a question from Petar Petrov from "Vazrazhdane" about the government's general policy regarding the long-term water supply of guaranteed water quantities to the Republic of Greece, according to the parliamentary control program published on the National Assembly website.

At the beginning of the session, the deputies are expected to continue with debates on the first reading of two bills for amendments to the State Debt Act - by "Progressive Bulgaria" and by GERB-SDF. The report of the budget committee was presented yesterday, but discussions and voting did not take place due to the end of the plenary session, BTA specified.

"Progressive Bulgaria" introduce a legal framework for the determination, control and status of primary dealers in government securities (GS). The proposed changes are also conditioned by the need to specify the regime for the participation of licensed credit institutions and investment intermediaries in the government securities market. The reasons for the amendments state that, in accordance with the Treaty establishing the European Stability Mechanism, the same standardized collective action clauses, approved by the Economic and Financial Committee of the EU, apply to all government securities issued after the date of the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria, with an initial maturity of over 1 year. The collective action clauses allow the contractual terms of the issued government securities to be changed at the proposal of the Minister of Finance, based on a decision of the Council of Ministers.

GERB-SDF propose that the Minister of Finance annually issue government securities intended for acquisition by investors - individuals, under the conditions of equal non-discriminatory access. It is also planned that the Ministry of Finance will provide an electronic platform for direct offering and redemption of government securities without the participation of primary dealers, as well as that government securities can be subscribed, paid for and redeemed through “Bulgarian Posts”.

In addition to Prime Minister Radev, the regular Friday parliamentary control will also include Ministers Rositsa Karamfilova, Ivan Shishkov, Ivan Demerdzhiev, Dimitar Stoyanov and Katya Ivkova.