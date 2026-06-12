MP from Progressive Bulgaria: The situation with public finances is complicated, but not irreparable

The situation with public finances is complicated, but not irreparable. This was stated in the program “Denyat na Zievo“ on Nova News by the MP from “Progressive Bulgaria“ Zdravko Markov. According to him, the reason why the country is working with an extended budget instead of a regular one is related to the heavy financial legacy from previous administrations, including unpaid debts on already completed projects and accumulated deficits, which will yet be reflected in the state accounts.

Markov explained that the government is preparing changes to increase the ceiling of the state debt, with Bulgaria expected to seek up to 3.8 billion euros in financing. “The funds will be directed mainly to payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan and to projects already launched in the fields of transport, energy, healthcare and social infrastructure. In June, about 160 million euros lower corporate tax revenues are expected compared to last year due to advance revenues collected in 2025”, informed the MP and recalled: “Inspections and audits are already underway in all ministries and state institutions in order to establish the real financial situation of the state. The data so far show serious problems in a number of sectors.”

Markov gave an example of medical institutions that have accumulated significant debts, while their managements receive high salaries. He stressed that between 2024 and 2025, the state debt increased by nearly 30 percent, which, according to him, raises questions about the management of public funds in recent years.

Regarding the upcoming regular budget, Markov assured that no reduction in social payments is planned. He pointed out that the ruling majority has already reduced the salaries of MPs, returning them to the levels from the end of March, and has also limited party subsidies. “We want all institutions to work and do their job conscientiously and effectively“, Markov is categorical.