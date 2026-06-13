The condition of the child injured by a scooter in Sofia remains serious

The condition of the 14-year-old boy who was seriously injured by a scooter remains unchanged. This was announced by „Pirogov“ in a statement to the media.

The child has a severe head injury after the scooter accident in the capital's "Boyana" district.

Another 14-year-old boy was also injured in the fall, and he has a broken collarbone and multiple abrasions. The night passed peacefully for him. The patient was admitted to the Children's Trauma Center in „Pirogov“ without immediate danger to his life.

The incident was reported at 1:51 p.m. Two ambulances were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The children were riding a scooter. They fell after accelerating on the bike path in the direction of the "Boyana" neighborhood.