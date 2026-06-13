Automotive expert Filip Lazarov: Everyone knows where the races are held. The lack of control comes from the control its

Five years ago we did an experiment on what happens when a car crashes into a bus at breakneck speed, and now we see the same situations in real life. I'm worried that I'm becoming a prophet. This was stated by automotive expert Filip Lazarov, better known as Filip from “Brichka”, on the show “Sabù se” on NOVA, commenting on the increasing cases of illegal races and serious accidents.





The reason for his visit was the serious incident last week on the capital's “Chelopeshko Shose”. According to Lazarov, nothing has changed in the country in terms of safety in a year.

Where is the control?



As for where the lack of control over the speeders on the road comes from, he is categorical: “The lack of control comes from the control itself. Everyone knows where these races take place. In every neighborhood there are five cars and five owners who do these things. From the grandmother to the youngest child, they know who they are. Most of them take pictures and upload the videos to social networks - the dates and times are public. I am surprised that this is even a topic, there is no secret here”.



The expert expressed indignation at the location of the speed cameras. According to him, they are often placed in places where the speed limit is low, only for the purpose of collecting fines from ordinary drivers, and not in areas with a real concentration of road accidents.



“A person who can afford to buy a car for 100 thousand leva is not worried about the fact that their fine will be increased from 100 to 200 leva. This will not stop him”, Lazarov is categorical.



Need for tracks and education



Filip from “Brichka” pointed out that races are mostly done because of complexes and a desire to show off to others. “This is not a demonstration of an athlete's skills, but a demonstration of the capabilities that engineers have put into the car”, he commented.



According to him, the state must take long-term steps. First of all – building bases for car enthusiasts. “A track and field athlete can run in a stadium, a swimmer - in a pool, but motorists have no base. How much does it cost to asphalt a 400-meter stretch or a training ground against the backdrop of the entire country? We are a nation of motorists, and we have no places to train”, he says.



Secondly, Lazarov pointed out the need for adequate training of young drivers and upbringing from an early age. According to him, 80% of people on the street cannot drive a car properly.

Specialized police operations for road safety continue throughout the country. On Friday, 16 established cases of organized races were reported in the Burgas region since the beginning of the year. The police's attempts to counteract this aggression on the roads will continue in full force throughout the summer season on the Black Sea coast.

One of the busiest boulevards in Burgas, which carries traffic to and from the "Trakia" motorway, often becomes an arena for illegal racing at night. The city's residents have also filed numerous reports with the ombudsman because of the noise from drifts. The police are countering with drones and mobile cameras.



New penalties for offending drivers



In Burgas alone, there are over ten places where unregulated races and drifts with cars and motorcycles are held. Among them are road sections with little traffic at night, abandoned parking lots, the old airport of the "Ravnets" airbase, and the parking lots of large shopping centers. All these locations have long been known to the Traffic Police.



What is the profile of the offender?



For over 20 years, Yana has been a teacher of theory and practice for future drivers. Hundreds of drivers come to her to restore their lost checkpoints. According to her, the profile of the aggressor on the road is often the same - a person with a tendency to take risks.



“There is repetition - usually the violations are for the same thing. For example, someone comes who has all the points taken away just for not wearing a seat belt. He says: “I will not wear this belt“. The policeman explains to him that they will take his license, but he continues. It is the same with speeding. They say: “I have money, I will pay my fines, but I will drive at high speed”, explains the teacher. According to her, the cars preferred by drift enthusiasts must have powerful engines and rear-wheel drive.



Experts point out that in addition to fines and the withdrawal of licenses, one could also consider removing aggressors from the roadway by building regulated areas. The idea is that high-speed enthusiasts can drive there in a controlled manner and for a fee.



Senior Inspector Plamen Nikolov, Head of the Traffic Police - Burgas, revealed on the air of "Sabûvû se" on NOVA that there is already a similar investment intention to build such a track near the city, although the project has not yet been implemented.



Income checks and systematic violators



Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies are taking a new approach to the systematic drivers. "They have been taken from the arrays of the Burgas Department of Internal Affairs. At each roadside check, they will be handed all accumulated penalty orders and electronic tickets", Inspector Nikolov was categorical.



The police are already analyzing drivers who demonstrate a high standard of living and drive powerful cars that do not correspond to their official income. "Checks are being made to ensure that the income and value of the cars they own correspond. In case of discrepancies, reports are prepared and signals are sent to the competent institutions“, explained the head of the Traffic Police, emphasizing that this measure is permanent, not just a campaign.



The increased control will continue throughout the summer season. Over 240 uniformed officers are on the ground along the Southern Black Sea Coast, with the first seconded police officers from the interior of the country already working in Nessebar.