Prof. Momchil Mavrov: I cannot explain my resignation request, I am not afraid of inspections

It is true that years ago I was part of a political cabinet, but I have not received an invitation to join again. This was said on the show “This Saturday“ by the deputy governor of the NHIF, Prof. Momchil Mavrov, who himself submitted his resignation during the week.

He explained that, unfortunately, very often politicians use qualifications as a “symbol of corruption“. “I have laid out everything regarding these political interpretations and suggestions in an open letter that I presented to the public, to all members of parliament and the media“, explained Prof. Mavrov.

Prof. Mavrov said that he does not agree with the way his position and work as deputy governor are being approached. “The strange thing in this case is that the focus is on the deputy governor, given that he is not the one who makes the decisions and represents the institution“.

“The deputy governor is the one who supports the governor's activities, and his activities are limited to the relevant proposals and opinions“, he emphasized.

“I personally cannot give an explanation for the requests to resign. Apparently there are some motives behind them that are not visible at the forefront. It is not my job to look for them“, commented Prof. Mavrov.

He said that he was not moved by the request of “Democratic Bulgaria“ to resign, since their motives were “absolutely unfounded“.

“I was not moved by the request of the MRF either. But when the ruling majority submitted a draft resolution for my resignation, then there was no way I could not submit it. The government only makes sense when it is clothed in trust – and from the ruling majority“, believes Prof. Mavrov.

According to him, it has happened many times to receive support, then criticism and accusations, then support again, as happened with the MRF. “In this case, we are talking about the specific motives, not the request itself“.

“I do not find any reason in the motives themselves to demand the resignation of the deputy governor, given that I have contributed a lot to the change in the vision and activities of the NHIF at this point“, he commented.

Prof. Mavrov stated that he is not a political figure and does not participate in political gatherings. “I have no political activity and in this regard I have no information about the motives and reasons for the actions of certain political groups and politicians“.

“The request of “Progressive Bulgaria“ was a sign to me that if I do not receive support, I have no place in this position. I do not think that I have worsened my relations with anyone“, he added.

He said that he had not held talks about his political or managerial future. “I am not part of the politics of the state. It is true that years ago I was part of a political cabinet, but I have not received an invitation to join again“.

“I am not worried about being checked. I am not worried about checks. The point is that someone is purposefully trying to fit certain facts in order to draw certain conclusions," he commented.