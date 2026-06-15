We hope that the regular budget will be presented by the end of this month, we are working on it almost around the clock and are looking for all options to reduce the deficit, but it is impossible for us to suddenly drop to three percent. This is what Prime Minister Rumen Radev told journalists.

"State-owned companies can no longer be decapitalized, they are in a bad financial situation. There is nothing to take from them. Some of them even take loans to do their capital repairs. In addition, we cannot take more tax from banks this year. There is no money in the treasury, all accounting tricks have been exhausted by previous governments and can no longer be applied. From now on, we are working very seriously in two directions - increasing collection and limiting expenses. We do not accept advice from people who withdrew 20 billion. debt last year. The payment of already completed activities from government to government has gathered in one place and exceeds what the budget has available", explained the Prime Minister.

According to him, the EC expects to see the country's actions to limit expenses, as well as to increase collection. He compared the skepticism of the GERB leader regarding the renegotiation of relations with "Botas" to the search for the black panther in Shumen, which was never found.

Prime Minister Radev pointed out that the agreement between Iran and the US shows that reason has prevailed regarding a conflict with a negative impact on the entire world.