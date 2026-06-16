Weather today, forecast for Tuesday, June 16: Cooler air is moving in, precipitation and thunderstorms are expected

Precipitation and thunderstorm activity will continue today - at night in Northern Bulgaria, and in the afternoon - mainly in the mountainous areas.

With a moderate wind from the northwest, cooler air will move in and maximum temperatures will drop. In most of the country, values are expected - from 24 to 29°, in Sofia - around 27, on the coast - between 24 and 27°.

On the Northern Black Sea Coast in the morning there will still be precipitation and thunderstorms. After a temporary stop and decrease in cloudiness, it will rain again in places after noon.

A moderate northwest wind will blow, but the sea will be weak. The sea water temperature is between 20 and 24°.

In the morning and in the mountains it will be sunny, but in the afternoon hours in many places there will be heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, with conditions for hail. A moderate and strong westerly wind will blow.

On Wednesday there will also be areas with precipitation and thunderstorms, mainly in Southern Bulgaria. A moderate, northwesterly wind will blow.

On Thursday and Friday it will be sunny before noon, but after noon and until midnight in places, with a greater probability - in Eastern and Southern Bulgaria, there will be precipitation and thunderstorms.

On Saturday it will be mostly sunny. A weak, to moderate wind will blow - from the northeast. Temperatures will rise on Saturday, again in most of the country - it will be hot.