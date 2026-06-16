Yotova: I consider the arson of diplomatic cars as an attack against Bulgaria

The next few days in the European Parliament will be extremely important, because in addition to a discussion on the progress of the Republic of North Macedonia, there will also be a vote on the report. This was emphasized by President Iliana Yotova to journalists. She commented on both the signals coming from Strasbourg and yesterday's arson of diplomatic cars, emphasizing that she considers it an attack against Bulgaria.

Iliyana Yotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: "The next two days will be extremely important, because in addition to the discussion, there will also be a vote on the resolution. I have worrying signals from MEPs that at the last minute they will try to remove one of the texts that directly relates to the work of the joint committee and thus render its work meaningless. I really hope that reason will be shown, because this issue is part of the protocol. I also really hope that the MEPs will find time, despite the short minutes they are given, to talk about yesterday's incident, which is unprecedented. I consider the setting fire to diplomatic cars as an attack on Bulgaria."

Regarding the agreement between the US and Iran, Yotova said that she wants to be more cautious until the final text of the agreement becomes clear. For her, it is crucial that the Strait of Hormuz be opened as soon as possible. According to Yotova, we are all interested in the truce being lasting.

Iliyana Yotova, president: "I want to be more cautious until we see the final text of the agreement. After this agreement, there will be a minimum 60-day negotiation period to see what exactly will be signed. Let's see the final result. This conflict has entered the home of every citizen, not only in Europe, but throughout the world. And we are all interested in the truce being lasting with all the guarantees in place. For me, it is extremely important that the Strait of Hormuz be opened as soon as possible."