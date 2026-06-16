Weather today, forecast for Wednesday, June 17: Sunny. Rainfall, thunderstorms and hail in Western and Central Stara Pla

Precipitation, thunderstorms and hail are expected again at night in the Rila-Rhodope region, and during the day - in the areas around Western and Central Stara Planina. It will be sunny over the rest of the country. Maximum temperatures will be between 25 and 30°, in Sofia – around 26. A light wind will blow from the northwest, in Eastern Bulgaria – from the southeast.

It will be sunny on the seashore, with a light wind – from the east, along the northern coast – from the southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 22° and 25°. The sea water temperature is between 17 and 21° – along the northern coast, and around 22° – along the southern coast. The sea will be rough.

A weak to moderate, northwesterly wind will blow in the mountains. Temporarily intense precipitation and thunderstorms are expected.

On Thursday, the warming will continue. Precipitation and thunderstorm activity will be mainly in the mountainous and eastern parts of the country. The probability of hail also remains high. On Friday, afternoon precipitation is expected only in the mountainous areas, and on Saturday – it will be mostly sunny. The increase in temperatures will continue. It will also be sunny on Sunday, but isolated precipitation is not excluded – mainly in the mountains. It will be hot in most of the country, with temperatures above 30°.